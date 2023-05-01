 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brookfield, Bharti Enterprises close Rs 5,000-crore deal

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

The 3.3 million square feet deal involves Bharti Enterprises’ four assets in Delhi, Gurugram and Punjab, with Brookfield taking a controlling 51 percent stake in these properties

Bharti Enterprises and Brookfield Asset Management on May 1 announced the closure of a joint venture agreement for a 3.3 million square feet portfolio of commercial properties in the Delhi-NCR region and Punjab.

A Brookfield managed real estate fund will now own a 51 percent controlling stake in the joint venture, while Bharti Enterprises would continue to hold a 49 percent stake. The enterprise value of the transaction is Rs 5,000 crore, the two companies said in a statement.

These properties are Worldmark Aerocity in Delhi, Airtel Centre and Worldmark 65 in Gurugram, and Pavillion Mall in Punjab’s Ludhiana city.

“This transaction with Brookfield for our marquee properties in North India is a significant milestone for us to partner with a global infrastructure investor with deep and rich experience and insights into real estate,” said Harjeet Kohli, Joint Managing Director, Bharti Enterprises, said.