 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Birla Estates acquires land for residential project at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The company has acquired land plus a ground-plus-two-floor building on Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, for an agreement value of Rs 162.30 crore, documents shared by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix showed.

The company sees a Rs 600-crore revenue potential in the project

Birla Estates Private Limited, the real estate arm of the Aditya Birla Group housed under Century Textiles, on April 24 announced the acquisition of a premium land parcel for a luxury residential project in the Walkeshwar area of Malabar Hill. The company said the super-luxury residences at Walkeshwar holds a revenue potential of over Rs 600 crore.

The company in its statement did not mention the price at which the land was acquired.

The company has acquired a plot of land that also houses a ground-plus-two-floor building in Malabar Khambala Hill Division, Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, for an agreement value of Rs 162.30 crore. The stamp duty paid was Rs 9.73 crore. The transaction was registered on April 21, 2023. The total land area is 9,000 sq ft and the building area covers 12,500 sq ft, documents shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm showed.

An email has been sent to Birla Estates Private Limited for a confirmation on the transaction.