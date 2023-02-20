Bhumika Group to invest Rs 350 crore to develop commercial project in Udaipur

Realty firm Bhumika Group will be investing Rs 350 crore in Udaipur to develop a 8.54 lakh sq ft commercial project comprising a mall, office space and a hospitality project along the Delhi-Udaipur highway.

This project will be part of the second phase of the company’s already functional Urban Square Mall in Udaipur. The company will develop 3 lakh sq ft of retail area, 2.5 lakh sq ft area of office space and a 200-room hotel.

“We launched the first phase of the Urban Square Mall in November last year. We will start construction of the second phase from June onwards after getting remaining necessary approvals. The project will be completed in three years’ time after start of the construction,” said Uddhav Poddar, managing director, Bhumika Group.

Bhumika Group also plans to develop commercial projects in Rajasthan, Haryana and the national capital region, Poddar added.