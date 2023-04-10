Assotech Realty leases 18,460 sq ft office space to Celebal Technologies

Assotech Realty has leased out 18,460 square feet of space to Celebal Technologies Private Limited, an IT firm, in Assotech Business Cresterra in Noida's sector 135.

Assotech Business Cresterra, which is also known as ‘ABC’, is a business park dedicated to IT/ITES industry and is located near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

According to a statement issued by Assotech, the business park is spread over 14 acres and has a total built-up area of 2 million sq ft in IT offices, essential retail and serviced apartments besides numerous other services.

Neeraj Gulati, MD, Assotech Business Cresterra, said that the move highlights a growing demand for ‘Grade A’ IT-offices with special reference to Noida- NCR.

