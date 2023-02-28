 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All-India House Price Index rises 2.8% in Q3: RBI data

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:19 PM IST

The movements in HPI during the third quarter of the current fiscal varied widely across the cities – ranging from a growth of 7.1 percent (Kochi) to a contraction of 9 percent (Jaipur).

The all-India house price index (HPI) rose 2.8 percent in the October-December quarter of 2022-23 as compared with 3.1 percent a year ago, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

The movements in HPI during the third quarter of the current fiscal varied widely across the cities – ranging from a growth of 7.1 percent (Kochi) to a contraction of 9 percent (Jaipur).