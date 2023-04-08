 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
8 luxury apartments worth Rs 154.6 crore bought by Creative Group promoters in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

Just before amendments to Sections 54 and 54F of the Income Tax Act, 1961, kicked in on April 1, Mumbai witnessed a rush to register high-end properties in February and March. Budget 2023 has set a Rs 10-crore cap on the reinvestment of capital gains from the sale of long-term assets, including property

Promoters of plastics manufacturing firm, Creative Group, have bought eight luxury apartments in Mumbai worth Rs 154.6 crore from real estate developer K Raheja Corp Homes, registration documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The sea-facing units in Raheja Modern Vivarea Tower in South Mumbai, are located on the 16th to the 21st floors of the building, the documents showed.

The first unit located on the 16th floor has been bought for Rs 20.08 crore and is spread across an area of 2,873 square feet (sq ft) carpet and comes with three car parking slots. The document for this was registered on February 17, 2023. The buyer is Creative Plastics Limited.

The second unit is worth Rs 19.40 crore and is located on the 19th floor. The area is 2,891 sq ft and comes with three car parking slots. The buyer is Ritesh Kailashchand Agarwal. The document was registered on March 14, 2023.