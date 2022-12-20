 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RC Bhargava questions NCAP credibility after Maruti cars fail crash test

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 20, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

The chairman of India’s largest car company said the focus should be on the causes of accidents and preventing them.

RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava questioned the standards of the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) and said the organisation is bankrolled by safety component manufacturers and it is wrong to believe that such agencies understand safety requirements better than a country’s government.

“(It is assumed) that NCAP knows the safety business better than all the governments in the world,” Bhargava said at a recent press meet. “The standards that the government of India has implemented were based on European standards of safety.”

Bhargava said one must not get taken in by NCAP standards and assume they offer a path to safe driving and can curb road deaths in India. He emphasised that NCAP safety standards did not focus on the cause of accidents.

“I always say with complete confidence that putting an NCAP standard into cars in India will have no significant impact on the number of accidents at all. Prevention is far better than cure,” he said.

Bhargava’s comments come after Global NCAP said on December 12 that Maruti Suzuki’s Swift achieved one star each for adult and child occupant protection. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both scored only one star for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.

Global NCAP is a programme of a UK-based charity working in support of the new UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, with the goal of halving road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.