RBI’s pause on rate hike to reduce pressure on NIMs of NBFCs, says industry experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

NBFC have been under pressure in the last few months and its strain was felt on the net interest margins due to rising borrowing cost after the RBI’s move to hike the repo rate to fight against inflation.

The recent pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on rate hike is expected to reduce pressure on the net interest margins of the non-banking finance companies (NBFC) going ahead, says experts.

This is because, as per experts, the cost of funds is unlikely to increase till the next policy, so NBFCs will get some relief. Hence, pressure on NIMs is easing with a pause.

Net interest margins (NIM) is the difference between the interest income generated by NBFCs and the amount of interest paid out to their lenders.