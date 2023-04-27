 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI wants banks to firm up capital buffers, assess risks regularly: Governor

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 27, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Das was addressing at the Global Conference on Financial Resilience.

The Reserve Bank expects the managements and the boards of directors of banks to assess their financial risks and secure capital resources surpassing the minimum regulatory benchmark on a constant basis.

“We expect the management and the board of directors of each bank to continually assess financial risks and focus on building up adequate capital and liquidity buffers even beyond the minimum regulatory requirements,” Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on April 27.

The Indian banking system remain resilient and not been affected by the recent sparks of financial instability seen in some advance economies. This also comes out in our recent stress test result, he said.

This is required for continued resilience and sustainable growth of individual banks and financial entities. Das was addressing at the Global Conference on Financial Resilience.