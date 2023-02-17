 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI Bulletin: Economic shocks from advanced countries a key challenge for emerging markets

Feb 17, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

The bulletin says US monetary tightening adversely affects the net worth of Indian firms and reduces domestic credit relative to external credit

Economic shocks from advanced economies as a result of policy changes could pose a major challenge to emerging markets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly bulletin released on February 17.

“Cross-border transmission of economic shocks from changes in the macroeconomic policy stance in advanced economies is a key challenge for emerging market economies in today’s world," the bulletin said.

The observation is significant in the backdrop of rising interest rates in the US and other major economies.

The bulletin highlighted how the US monetary policy shocks affected the global economy, primarily through global asset prices and capital flows.