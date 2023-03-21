RBI Bulletin: Banks may increase deposit rates due to intense competition

The competition to garner more deposits among banks can lead to a further rise in deposit rates going ahead, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its monthly Bulletin on March 21.

Banks have repriced their deposit rates higher in recent months to mobilise funds. The intensifying competition among banks to expand their deposit base may impel banks to increase deposit rates going ahead, the Bulletin said.

Comparing the growth in the numbers of different types of deposits, the bulletin showed that term deposits recorded a growth of 13.2 percent, whereas current and savings deposits increased at 4.6 percent and 7.3

percent, respectively.

"As returns on fixed deposits (FD) improved and differentials with savings deposit rate increased in the recent period, the lion’s share of bank deposits

accrued to term deposits," the bulletin said.

Moneycontrol News