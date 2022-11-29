 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI to launch first pilot for retail digital rupee on December 1

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

Eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot, the RBI said, adding that the testing phase would initially cover only four cities - Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar.

Users will be able to transact with e₹-R through a digital wallet (Representative Image)

The first pilot for retail digital rupee (e₹-R) will be launched on December 01, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on November 29.

The pilot would cover select locations in closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants, it said.

Eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot, the RBI said, adding that the first phase will begin with four banks -- State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country.

Four more banks -- Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join this pilot subsequently, a media release issued by the central bank noted.

"The pilot would initially cover four cities, viz., Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar and later extend to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. The scope of pilot may be expanded gradually to include more banks, users and locations as needed," it said.

