 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

RBI announces framework for acceptance of Green Deposits

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST

The new framework to come into effect from June 1, 2023.

The framework is intended to encourage regulated entities to offer green deposits to customers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 1 announced the framework for acceptance of Green Deposits of regulated entities (RE).

The idea is to foster and develop a green finance ecosystem in the country, the central bank said.

The framework shall come into effect from June 1, 2023.

The framework is intended to “encourage regulated entities (REs) to offer green deposits to customers, protect interest of the depositors, aid customers to achieve their sustainability agenda, address greenwashing concerns and help augment the flow of credit to green activities/projects,” the RBI said in a release.