 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Raymond plans to hire 3,000 this year, move to manufacturing 4.0 in 2-3 years: HR head

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

K Narayan, President of HR at Raymond, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, talks about the debate of ChatGPT eliminating jobs, especially in HR functions, hiring plans of the textile major and shares crucial numbers and progress on gender diversity

All the transactional jobs will disappear leaving only the strategic ones, K Narayan, President-HR at Raymond told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview. However, he said there is no point worrying about ChatGPT.

“I clearly remember the days of the Y2K or Year 2000 transition when everybody said all the bank jobs would become obsolete but life passed and new jobs emerged,” he said.

In the interview, Narayan said post Covid, attrition at the textile major has stabilised between 11-12 percent, reaching a nominal rate. In the manufacturing business, this is much lower – 6 percent. However, he said attrition is high in support functions such as sales and front-end jobs.

If the economy remains buoyant and there are no more global shocks, Raymond plans to hire over 3,000 people during the current year, out of which 50 percent would be women. Edited excerpts of the interview: