 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Rakesh Gangwal's wife pares 4% stake in IndiGo for Rs 2,944 crore

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:06 AM IST

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Shobha Gangwal offloaded a total of 1.56 crore equity shares in three tranches, amounting to 4.04 per cent stake in the company.

Post the latest transaction, Shobha Gangwal's shareholding has reduced to 3 per cent from 7.04 per cent stake in the company.

Shobha Gangwal, wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, on Thursday divested a 4 percent stake in parent firm InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,944 crore through the open market transactions.

InterGlobe Aviation is engaged in the business of providing domestic and international air transport services under the name 'Indigo'.

Rakesh Gangwal along with Rahul Bhatia co-founded low-cost carrier IndiGo airline.

Gangwal had resigned from the board of directors of the company in February 2022, stating that he will gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.