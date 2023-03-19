 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab's potato growers stare at heavy losses amid low prices

Mar 19, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

With the farmers being unable to recover their input cost due to low prices, they are storing it in cold storage in anticipation of prices rising in the coming months.

Potato growers of Punjab are staring at heavy losses on account of very low prices they are fetching for their produce and urged the state government to extend help in this tough time.

According to growers, they are getting Rs 4-4.50 per kg for the produce as against Rs 17 to 18 per kg received last year. With the farmers being unable to recover their input cost due to low prices, they are storing it in cold storage in anticipation of prices rising in the coming months.

Punjab this season brought 1.14 lakh hectares of area under the tuber crop and registered a bumper output of 31.50 lakh metric tonnes.

Punjab is the largest producer of seed potatoes and supplies the crop to many states including West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. According to farmers, prices have crashed due to a bumper crop in other potato-growing states.