 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

President Biden meets Chinese counterpart Xi in Bali; both underline need to avoid conflict

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST

This is their first face to face meeting after Biden became president two years back.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (Image: ANI)

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday held their first in-person meeting in Bali with both leaders underscoring the need to manage their differences and prevent a conflict, amid Beijing's coercive military posturing against Taiwan and in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The high-profile meeting between Biden and Xi that lasted nearly three hours took place on the margins of the G20 summit in Bali in this Indonesian city. Both leaders shook hands and greeted each other with smiles, standing in front of a row of US and Chinese flags.

This is their first face to face meeting after Biden became president two years back. They have, however, talked on phone and as vice president earlier Biden had been in touch with the Chinese strongman.

The two leaders did not wear masks.

In his opening remarks, Biden said that he was committed to keeping the lines of communication open with Xi.

"I'm committed to keep lines of communication open between you and me personally, but our governments across the board, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to deal with," he said.