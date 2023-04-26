 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Poor air quality hits cognitive development in children under 2 years, shows new study 

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 26, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

The study is the first to demonstrate an association between poor air quality and cognitive problems in infants under two years of age, when brain growth is at its peak. 

pollution

A first-of-its-kind medical study has provided proof that air pollution is responsible for cognitive defects in children under the age of two years – the latest to show an association between air quality and human health.

 

Based on the findings, researchers from the University of East Anglia, Durham University and Brown University, who collaborated with the Community Empowerment Lab in Lucknow, warned that without action, the negative impact on children’s long-term brain development may have consequences for life.

 