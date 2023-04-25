 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Poonawalla Fincorp's rating upgraded to CRISIL AAA

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

The group has made domestic consumption a central component of its growth philosophy, and PFL will be crucial to carrying out this plan after Poonawalla Housing Finance (PHFL) has been divested.

File Image of Adar Poonawalla

Poonawalla Fincorp’s (PFL) long-term ratings have been upgraded to AAA from AA+. The upgrade takes into account the increased strategic importance of PFL to Cyrus Poonawalla Group, whose flagship company Serum Institute also has a triple-A rating.

The rating upgrade also reflects the company's improved standalone profile, which is characterised by a steady scale-up of the load book with a diverse product offering, healthy capitalisation metrics, an improving earnings profile, and a healthy resource profile with a low cost of funds, said Crisil.

The group has made domestic consumption a central component of its growth philosophy, and PFL will be crucial to carry out this plan after Poonawalla Housing Finance (PHFL) has been divested.

Also read: India, China agree to 'speed up' resolution of Ladakh standoff: Chinese Defence Ministry