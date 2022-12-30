PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away early on Friday morning. She was aged 100 years at the time of death.

She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God," PM Modi wrote his official Twitter handle.

“In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” the prime minister wrote.

“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing - Always remembered - Work with intelligence, live life with purity.”

UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a bulletin, "Smt. Hiraba Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital."

PM Modi, who has often spoken of his bond with his mother, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for Assembly polls.