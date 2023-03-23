 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

PM Modi’s green dream at risk as Indian renewables hit by headwinds

Bloomberg
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

The deal — part of a plan in which billionaire Gautam Adani’s clean energy business would have invested $50 billion over the next decade in the emissions-free fuel — remains in limbo, a victim of Hindenburg Research’s explosive short-seller report.

Paper mills spew smoke in Muzaffarnagar District, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Plastic wrappers and parcels that start off in Americans recycling bins end up at illegal dumpsites and industrial furnaces  and inside the lungs of people in Muzaffarnagar. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg

It took less than two weeks for TotalEnergies SE to put a massive green hydrogen project with Adani Group on hold after the Indian conglomerate was rocked by allegations of fraud.

The deal — part of a plan in which billionaire Gautam Adani’s clean energy business would have invested $50 billion over the next decade in the emissions-free fuel — remains in limbo, a victim of Hindenburg Research’s explosive short-seller report.

The fallout is unlikely to be limited to the Adani empire. The brouhaha over the business practices of the group — which became one of the country’s biggest investors in renewable energy after expanding from transport infrastructure — means there will likely be greater scrutiny of Indian corporate governance across the board.

Energy transition investments in India already lag behind other major nations, and now the cost of capital is increasing as global interest rates rise, while the Inflation Reduction Act is creating more opportunities for clean-power investors in the US and its free-trade partners. All that spells trouble for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal to put India at the forefront of climate action.