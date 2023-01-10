 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piyush Goyal discusses investment opportunities, bilateral trade relations with US executives, industry leaders in New York

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Piyush Goyal, who is in the US on an official visit, held a series of meetings with the CEOs of investment and financial giants on Monday.

Commerce Minister & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (File Image)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with chief executives of leading global corporations as well as industry stakeholders here and discussed investment opportunities in India and areas to further strengthen the bilateral trade partnership with the US.

Following a meeting with smart and sustainable buildings solutions provider Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver, Goyal tweeted that he "exchanged views on enhancing company"s role in decarbonisation & developing sustainable buildings in India." They also discussed developing security products through Research and Development, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

In his meeting with the CEO and Chairman of investment management giant Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman, Goyal discussed expanding India's investment landscape, including infrastructure, renewables and green hydrogen. They exchanged views on the "deepening of India's capital markets and private equity landscape," Goyal said in a separate tweet.

Goyal met Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach and co-founder and co-Executive Chairman of global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, Henry Kravis.

In a tweet after his meeting with Kravis, Goyal said he exchanged views on "attractive investment opportunities in India including in infrastructure, manufacturing and startup incubators."