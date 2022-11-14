 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Piramal, Bain-promoted India Resurgence Fund acquires control in Impresario

Ashwin Mohan
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Moneycontrol was the first to report on June 11 that the fund is looking to gain control in Impressario, which operates food and beverage outlets such as Social and Smoke House Deli

Impresario Handmade Restaurants MD and CEO Riyaaz Amlani.

India Resurgence Fund, an India-focused investment platform promoted by Piramal Enterprises Limited and Bain Capital, today announced an investment of Rs 550 crores in top food and beverage firm and Social, Smoke House Deli operator Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Private Limited.

Following the transaction, IndiaRF has become the majority shareholder of Impresario.

On June 10, 2022, Moneycontrol was the first to report that the Asian arm of L Catterton, the world's largest consumer focused private equity firm, which is backed by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH was looking to cede control in Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd. The report had added that the Piramal -Bain Capital fund was in talks to pick up a majority stake.

"The fresh capital will help fuel the further expansion of Impresario’s business, which had received an investment from L Catterton in 2017 and has since demonstrated resilient growth over the years despite facing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the official release said.

Impresario’s largest brand, SOCIAL, has 35 outlets and is a popular spot for guests to socialise and network.

The Company’s other popular brands Smoke House Deli, Mocha, Slink & Bardot, and Salt Water Café provide contemporary formal and casual settings for friends and family.