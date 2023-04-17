 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pharma giant Merck acquires Prometheus for nearly $11 billion: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Prometheus's share price was at $114.01 when the New York Stock Exchange closed on April 14.

The company is developing a treatment for autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, dubbed PRA023

Pharmaceutical giant Merck announced on April 16 the purchase of California-based biotech company Prometheus Biosciences for nearly $11 billion, according to a report by news agency AFP.

The two companies “have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, has agreed to acquire Prometheus for $200.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion," Merck said in a statement.

