Women's Day: How an article pulled Kiran Telang into the financial advisory industry

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 08, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

It was at the launch party of a new fund offer by a big mutual fund house that Telang realised that she didn’t want to just sell investment products. Financial planning felt more holistic to her, she says.

Kiran Telang, a Mumbai-based certified financial planner (CFP)

Coming from a banking background, Kiran Telang gravitated towards financial planning after reading about CFP certification in a magazine in 2002. She hasn’t looked back since, and today, helps around 100 families achieve financial freedom.

A post-graduate in management from Mumbai University, Telang started her own practice in 2006, became a CFP in 2007, and registered with the SEBI as an investment advisor in 2014.