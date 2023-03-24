 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not just debt funds – gold and international funds to also lose from Finance Bill amendment

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 24, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Balanced advantage funds stand to gain as experts predict that conservative investors might shift to them to get the equity tax advantage

The Association of Mutual Funds in India plans to urge the finance ministry to reconsider the amendments.

The government’s surprise move to amend the taxation on gains from debt funds has come as a jolt for mutual fund investors and the sector. While some mutual fund categories lose out, others might gain, officials and experts said.

According to the amendments to the Finance Act, gains from debt mutual funds with less than 35 percent of their assets in equities will now be taxed at the marginal tax rate across tenures as opposed to the earlier benefit of long term capital gains (LTCG) with indexation for debt investments of more than three years.

Earlier, gains from investments in debt mutual funds of more than three years were subject to LTCG tax rate of 20 percent after indexation.

According to brokerage house CLSA, with this amendment and the changes brought in the budget on life savings products, there is no tax arbitrage left across debt instruments, whether they are bank deposits, debt mutual funds or life insurance savings products.