Why a pure term plan + MF works better than traditional insurance policies

Dev Ashish
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Don’t fall for the tax-free narrative that traditional life insurance agents will be aggressively pushing over the next one month before the Budget tax proposals become applicable. Stick to term plans for insurance and equity funds for your goal-based long-term investments.

Life Insurance through traditional life insurance policies

The Budget 2023 had a huge announcement for insurance policies. It is proposed that starting from April 1, 2023, if the annual premium of traditional insurance plans like endowment, moneyback, etc (but not ULIPs) exceeds Rs 5 lakh in a year, then the maturity proceeds of the policies will be taxed at the tax slab rate.

Earlier, under Section 10 (10D) of the IT Act, the maturity proceeds from life insurance policies were 100 percent tax-free and fully exempted as long as the annual premium didn’t exceed 10 percent of the sum assured. Read more about it here.

Beware. Agents are on the prowl till March 31, 2023

Since the change will become applicable on new policies from April 1, 2023, many insurance agents are pushing plans with premiums higher than Rs 5 lakh to lock in the tax-free maturity status.