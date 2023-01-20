 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund NFO: Should you invest?

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

Balanced Advantage Funds have been one of the most popular categories in the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual fund (MF) industry in the past year, with inflows worth Rs 11,658 crore. New entrant WhiteOak Capital Asset Management wants a piece of it, and has launched its seventh mutual fund scheme, a balanced advantage fund, in the Indian market.

Called WhiteOak Capital Balanced Advantage Fund (WOBAF), the scheme will switch between equities and debt assets. The new fund offer (NFO) opens on January 20, 2022.

What is on offer?

WOBAF is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation scheme investing in equities (65-100%), arbitrage (0-50%), and debt or cash in the range of 0-35% with the weight of net equities in the range of 30-80%.

The scheme’s allocation will be higher in equities when valuations are low and lower when valuations are high.

According to the fund house, a ‘counter cyclical’ model will be followed to decide allocation between equity and fixed income.