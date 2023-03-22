 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What message will the US Fed have for Indian investors?

Joydeep Sen
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

With inflation still elevated and the banking sector facing a question mark, the world is looking at this week’s meeting of the Federal Reserve. But that doesn’t mean you should change your portfolio. Not yet, at least.

Dollar Asset

As someone said, “may you live in interesting times.” And we are living in interesting times in the context of interest rates. During the challenging times of Covid, central banks all over the world cut interest rates like there is no tomorrow. In the US, the Fed rate was cut to near-zero and the European Central Bank (ECB) deposit facility rate was negative. The Reserve Bank of India also cut rates, but the repo rate was reduced to a reasonable level of 4 percent, so that the rate structure was not upset.

Central Bank balance sheets all over the world ballooned, to pump in money into the financial system. The humongous amount of money was described as helicopter money, as if a helicopter was dropping relief to flood-affected people. When things normalized post-pandemic, inflation surfaced. And to combat inflation, interest rates had to be normalized from the ultra-low levels. The US Fed rate has been raised from 0 percent- 0.25 percent to 4.5 percent - 4.75 percent. The European Central Bank deposit facility rate is now up to 3 percent. RBI’s repo rate has moved up from 4 percent to 6.5 percent.

In India, the rate normalization from 4 percent to 6.5 percent has been smooth, without any systemic issues. The banking system issues in US and Europe are quite evident by now. When interest rates are raised and bond yields in the market move up, banks are sitting on unrealized losses. Any trigger that exposes the issues at any US or European bank leads to a cascading effect.