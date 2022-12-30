 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What happens if your mutual fund SIP gets cancelled?

Moneycontrol PF Team
Dec 30, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

The SIP mandate can get cancelled if the SIP bounces for three consecutive months. PGIM Mutual Fund has recently given a leeway of four months before SIP cancellation. Make sure you have enough money in your bank account around your SIP dates.

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have emerged as a popular means to invest in mutual funds, especially equity funds. In November 2022, a sum of Rs 13,306 crore was invested through 6.04 crore SIP accounts in various mutual funds schemes. While it is a significant number, many investors see their investment plans suffer when some of their SIP mandates do not go through due to insufficient funds in the bank account.

SIP cancellations

Most investors look at SIP as a tool to invest for the long term and build wealth over a long period of time. However, there are situations which lead to cancellations of the SIP. The reasons could be loss of income, poor performance of schemes and changed financial goals among others.

When the fund house presents the SIP debit mandate to the bank of the investor, the funds get transferred from the bank account of the investor to the bank account of the mutual fund house. However, when such debit mandates fail due to a lack of sufficient funds in the bank account of the investor, the units are not allotted to the investor. It is an industry-wide practice that if three consecutive SIP debits are not honoured due to a lack of sufficient funds, then the SIP stands cancelled. In a recent addendum issued by PGIM India Mutual Fund, the fund house made it clear that four consecutive failures of SIP due to a lack of funds in the bank account of the investor will lead to SIP cancellation.

“Earlier the SIP used to get cancelled after three continuous dishonours, which has been now revised to four. This is more favourable to the investor as it gives the investor one additional month,” said a spokesperson from PGIM India Mutual Fund.

SIP debit failures