Women's Day 2023: Two investments that women should urgently get rid of

All the returns in the world cannot beat the safety traditional investments provide women. But the price to pay for this safety is not building wealth. And that is indeed a high price to pay.

Sasha, 34, has been diligently investing for the last 10 years. Like most people, she was guided by her parents when she started working. Their advice was to buy investment-linked insurance plans as they provided tax benefits and gold for a secure future. Sasha got a shock when she tried to exit both investments to pay for the down payment on a house. The amount she was getting back from the policy was 70 percent of what she had invested and on the gold, there was a 10 percent deduction.

Gold doesn’t always glitter

For decades, women have been investing in gold and feeling good about the absolute price increase but they do not realise the costs involved in buying and selling gold jewellery. While buying it, 30 percent goes into wastage and making charges, and while selling, 5-10 percent is deducted. Thus the making cost while buying gold ornaments amounts to 40 percent. This is even worse for diamonds, whose resale value is not good.

Mrin Agarwal Financial Educator, Money Mentor and Founder of Finsafe India