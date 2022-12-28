 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The last date for filing your tax return is December 31. Here’s what’ll happen if you don’t

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

If you’ve missed the July 31 deadline to file your ITR, you can file a belated return by December 31. Else, you may have to pay higher penalties and face heightened scrutiny.

If you haven’t yet filed your income tax return (ITR) for assessment year (AY) 2022-23, don’t start your new year’s eve celebrations just yet. There’s work to do.

December 31 is the last date to file your belated tax return, so your deadline is right around the corner. If you don’t, there are severe consequences.

What is a belated Income Tax return? As specified under section 139 (1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the due date for filing the ITR is usually July 31 of the relevant AY for all assesses other than a company, a person whose accounts are required to be audited, and a few others specified in the section.

So, for most individuals who had income from salaries, small businesses, and professionals, the due date for filing the ITR for financial year (FY) 2021-22 was July 31, 2022.

A return of income which is furnished after the due date is called a belated return. A belated return of income is furnished under section 139 (4) of the Act, at any time till three months before the end of the relevant AY, or before completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier. In other words, a belated return can be filed by December 31, which is three months before the end of the AY, i.e., March 31.

But a belated return is not similar to a regular return filed within the due date (July 31). Besides other limitations, like the carry forward of losses being disallowed, it also attracts late filing fees under section 234 F of the Act. Late filing fees of Rs 5,000 will be charged for the delay in filing returns if the total income to be reported exceeds Rs 5 lakh. If the total income of the person is less than Rs 5 lakh, then the fee payable is up to Rs 1,000.

