Small-saving schemes turn attractive after March-end rate hike: Here’s what you should do

Maulik Madhu
Apr 04, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme remains a low-risk lucrative debt investment option for those over 60 years of age. For non-senior citizens, the 3-year and 5-year post office Term Deposits will now give stiff competition to FDs from leading banks.

The government hiked the interest rates on small-saving schemes on March 31.

It’s party time for fixed-income investors.

On March 31, the government hiked interest rates on small-saving schemes. Popular saving schemes like the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and Post-Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) saw rates go up by as much as 70 basis points. One-hundred basis points are equivalent to a percentage point.

This is the third successive hike in small-saving scheme rates starting from the October-December 2022 quarter (see table for the latest rates).

However, the Public Provident Fund’s (PPF) interest rate was kept steady at 7.1 percent.