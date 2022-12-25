 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Should you opt for travel now, pay later schemes this holiday season?

Bhavya Dua
Dec 25, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST

When people do not have enough cash in hand, they may choose pay later or save now and travel later options, but features like these, which provide instant gratification, are mostly not-so-healthy.

Cleartrip, a travel booking portal, is all set to launch its “travel now, pay later” feature by the end of this week.

“We are going to launch it for a limited user base as of now, and then gradually plan to scale it up,” says Prahlad Krishnamurthi, chief business officer, Cleartrip. “The applicant's credit worthiness and the customer base with which we initiate our launch, will be evaluated by the fintechs we have partnered with.”

As the name suggests, travel now pay later (TNPL) is about making dream travel possible by availing a quick loan. It is the travel version of buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes that customers have grown accustomed to in retail .

TNPL is essentially a loan or credit that you take out when booking or taking a trip and pay for it in installments. You can either pay partially or not at all while booking, and do so later within a specified duration. You can avail of no-cost EMIs or pay an interest rate on the borrowed amount, depending on the quantum of funds borrowed and the duration for which you are taking the loan.

Consumers switching to Buy Now, Pay Later?

Indian consumers are spoilt for choice when it comes to putting off paying for their purchases. As if credit cards and equal equated installments weren’t enough, over the last three years, many fintech firms have come up with the BNPL feature. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further nudged many consumers to switch to BNPL schemes.