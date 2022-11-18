 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pet insurance: Is it a must-have for your furry kids?

Bhavya Dua
Nov 18, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

A pet insurance policy offers to financially secure the overall health and well-being of your pets by taking care of treatment costs and even third-party liability if the pet happens to bite someone or damage property.

As the number of Indian families with furry members is growing in India, so is the market for products aimed at ensuring their well-being.
After pet food and veterinary medicine, now an increasing number of general insurance companies are entering the pet insurance space. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Digit Insurance and Future Generali Insurance have introduced – and are heavily promoting - pet insurance plans. The products aim to cover several risks that pet owners may have to deal with - incidents of ill-health, surgeries and even theft of their furry kids.

Pet insurance: need of the hour?

As per Statista, a global data analytics major, the population of pet dogs in India has grown from 12.6 million in 2014 to 21.4 million in 2019 and is expected to be over 31 million by 2023. Not surprisingly, India is regarded as one of the fastest growing pet care markets in the world.

However, even though the number of pets is growing exponentially, the financial preparedness around their treatment expenses remains a less-explored concept. “Most people are not aware of the availability of such a product,” says TA Ramalingam, Chief Technical Officer, Bajaj Allianz.
Now, pet insurance is not exactly a novel concept in India, with public sector insurers like New India Assurance, National Insurance and Oriental Insurance offering versions of this product for years. However, private sector insurers’ products come with additional features.

How does it work?