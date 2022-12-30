Personal Finance | Weeding out laggards in a mutual fund portfolio

​Amid the general euphoria surrounding equity funds is an island of darkness. The latter comes in the shape of funds that have failed to perform, prompting investors to consider exiting relative non-performers or switching to funds that they believe will help turn their fortunes for the better. The list of laggards, spanning a diverse range of equity fund categories, is long but is eclipsed by surging indices. While benchmarks Nifty and Sensex, as well as some of the less popular indices, have advanced over...