Personal Finance: Finance bill amendments cast a burden on investors and the capital market

The amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023 that were passed a few days ago contained multiple shockers. Generally, fine-tuning of tax rates on income and capital gains is relegated to the budget. This time however, it was done just before the new financial year begins. While the relief for taxpayers that earn marginally more than Rs 7 lakh per annum is welcome, all other provisions put unnecessary burdens on the capital markets. Here’s how. Debt Funds The debt market in India...