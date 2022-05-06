HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Personal Finance: As policy rates change, target maturity schemes could find more takers 

Nilanjan Dey   •

Target Maturity Schemes are good options for investors who like investing in income-bearing securities with known risk factors with a target date in mind 

In an industry that never ceases to fete ingenious products, Target Maturity Schemes (TMS) are among the latest innovations being rolled out by asset management companies. These cater mainly to conservative investors, especially the ones who are disappointed with the pedestrian returns yielded by conventional debt funds in the context of greater interest rate risk. The TMS genre operates on the premise that investors want decent, predictable returns over specific time horizons. Such a scheme, perhaps one that is expected...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers