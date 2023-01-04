 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Only 16% Indian households plan to invest in 2023 amid market volatility, rising rates : Axis My India Survey

Bhavya Dua
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Child education remains the most prioritised goal for most Indians, with 34 percent of the surveyed by Axis My India saving their money for it.

As the consumer spending sentiment increases for the majority of Indian households, the investing sentiment remains low, with 78 percent of people saying that they won’t invest in 2023, according to the India Consumer Sentiment Index, a monthly analysis of consumer perception compiled by Axis My India.

The survey that covered 10,019 people across India, including 70 percent from the rural areas and 30 percent from urban, shows that only 16 percent of the Indians said they will invest their money in 2023. This comes amidst the volatility in the equity market and the rising interest rate scenario in the country, due to global fears of inflation and recession.

The January report, exclusively accessed by Moneycontrol, shows that 5 percent of people still remain unsure about whether they want to enter the investing market this year or not.

Children’s education top financial goal

Child education remains the most prioritised goal for most Indians, with 34 percent of the surveyed saving their money towards this financial goal. Saving for marriage remains the biggest financial goal for 14 percent of the people, followed by buying a house and building an emergency fund for 8 percent of those surveyed.

 