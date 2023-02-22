 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Now here is a SAFE investment strategy to navigate 2023

Vinay Joseph
Feb 22, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

While bond yields are most likely to peak in 2023, sectors like financials and domestic cyclicals will do well over the long term.

Investing SAFE 2023

The year 2022 was a challenging one for investors as major Indian asset classes gave poor returns with central banks undertaking the most aggressive pace of rate hikes in history to curtail multi-decade-high inflation. This drove a spike in bond yields and dampened risk sentiment.

For 2023, the macroeconomic environment would be a key factor to determine one’s investment strategy. In our view, we see three broad macro trends.

First, the global macroeconomic backdrop is likely to be challenging given the heightened risk of a slowdown as lagged effects of monetary policy tightening leads to a weaker demand scenario and lower corporate earnings performance.

Next, India’s growth-inflation dynamics remain superior to its major peers, with economic growth staying above its long-term trend backed by supportive government policies, sustained revival in services and a pick-up in private capex. Inflation could trend lower compared to 2022 on easing food and commodity prices, fading pent-up demand pressures and lagged impact of monetary policy tightening.