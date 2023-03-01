 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

NFTs: A dying market or gold mine for investors?

Murtuza Merchant
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

Despite shrinking in recent times, the market for non-fungible tokens is still active.

Representative image.

Over $480 million worth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were traded in the past 30 days, according to a report by Axios on February 21. This figure shows that despite declining from its peak, the NFT market remains attractive for investors looking to make a profit.

NFTs are digital tokens that represent real-world items like artwork and music and provide indomitable proof of ownership and exclusive rights to the holder. The ability of content creators to market their NFTs and trade them freely had fuelled the rapid rise of NFTs as valuables.

Many young and ambitious investors are still interested in the asset class. The emergence of new marketplaces such as Blur, which cater to traders looking to buy or sell multiple NFTs from a single collection at once, could help revitalise the market and attract more investors.

Moneycontrol spoke to industry experts for their views on the NFT market.