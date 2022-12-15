 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | There’s a big opportunity to democratise advice without diluting it, say experts

Kayezad E Adajania
Dec 15, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST

In India, the regulator is preparing guidelines for financial investors who are credited with bringing finance to the masses.

Speakers at the financial influencers segment of the event

Social media influencers benefitted over the past two years as people spent more time on the internet. These influencers talk about everything – from food, fashion, travel, and lifestyle to boring topics such as mutual funds and personal finance.

Experts say financial influencers, or ‘finfluencers,’ have helped to democratise advice, but risks are also evident. The US Securities and Exchange Commission recently charged eight individuals in a $100 million securities fraud scheme in which they used social media platforms to manipulate stocks.

Even the Securities and Exchange Board of India recently said it is working on a set of guidelines for financial influencers on such platforms.

Moneycontrol’s Kayezad E. Adajania talked to a panel of experts on the good, the bad, and the ugly of financial advice on social media platforms at the Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit. The experts included Kalpen Parekh, MD, and CEO, of DSP Mutual Fund; Pranjal Kamra, financial influencer; and Harsh Roongta, founder, Fee-Only Investment Advisers, and chairperson of the Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA). Edited excerpts:

Many financial influencers have millions of followers. What are financial influencers doing differently than advisors, distributors, or fund houses?