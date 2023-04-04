 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Missed the April 5 PPF deadline? Don’t fret; you won’t lose much

Dev Ashish
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

Getting your asset allocation right and then investing the correct amount regularly are far more important than just trying to push Rs 1.5 lakh into your PPF account before 5th April.

Investing in PPF account

Every year around this time, you will find a lot of noise about why it makes sense to invest the full Rs 1.5 lakh in your Public Provident Fund (PPF) account between 1st and 5th April of the new financial year. To be fair, there is nothing wrong with doing that. But my issue is that people give unnecessary importance to this matter. Let me explain.

As per PPF rules, interest is calculated every month on the monthly balance in the account between the 5th and the last day of the month. Let’s look at it through a simple example.

Suppose on 1st April 2023, your PPF account balance is Rs 3.5 lakh. Let’s say, you want to deposit the full Rs 1.5 lakh (which is the annual upper limit for PPF) at one go. Now let’s compare what happens when you deposit this Rs 1.5 lakh before 5th April and what happens if you do it after 5th April 2023.

ALSO READ: Big boost for small savings schemes in higher interest rates for June quarter