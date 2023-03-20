 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
March 31 deadline for MF nomination gives headache to investors

Maulik Madhu & Kayezad E Adajania
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

Those with jointly-held mutual fund investments can face hurdles in the online process, making physical form submissions the only way out.

The March 31 deadline for MF nominations is fast approaching.

The March 31, 2023, deadline for mutual fund (MF) nominations is fast approaching. By this date, you must ensure that either you have a nominee/s for your MF investments or, if you don’t wish to have one, you should explicitly opt out of nomination. This must be done for each of your MF folios.

Folios where you fail to do so will be frozen. That is, you will not be able to make any new investments or redemptions from these folios till you submit the relevant details. The capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), had issued a circular to this effect in June 2022.

But be ready to encounter hurdles in the online nomination process, especially for MF investments (folios) that are held jointly, even in ‘either or survivor’ mode. Such investors will have to take the physical or offline route for nominations. “For a nonfinancial transaction such as nomination which can have repercussions in the future, all the folio holders have to come to a consensus and appoint a nominee,” says, Foram Shah, a Mumbai-based financial planner, associated as a senior manager with ACE FnSupermarket Pvt Ltd.

That’s just the beginning. “For very old investments, many of which were done physically, there was no scope for providing the contact details of a second or third holder. That’s the reason why most people are struggling with the online mode,” adds Shah.