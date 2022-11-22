 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kotak General launches ‘Meter’, a 'pay-as-you-use' car insurance optional add-on

Moneycontrol PF Team
Nov 22, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

The rider benefit offers up to a 40 percent renewal discount or cash-back to policyholders with limited car usage. This is applicable to the own damage component, and not the mandatory third-party insurance element

Representative image

Now you can switch off your insurance cover if your car is not in use and save on premiums.

Private general insurer Kotak Mahindra General Insurance has rolled out ‘Meter’, a motor insurance add-on, or rider benefit, that allows policyholders to link their motor insurance premiums to their car usage.

Policyholders who do not use their cars often can accumulate ‘reward days’ that can then be converted into cashbacks or discounts on renewal premiums at the end of the policy period. According to the company, it is the first to offer such cashback option to policyholders.

“We want to treat all customers fairly and reward those customers who drive less. This we think will help in customer retention as well as help us understand and serve our customers better following their driving behaviour,” said Suresh Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak General Insurance.

Also read: IRDAI permits insurers to launch 'innovative' motor insurance add-ons

Rewards for less-frequent usage