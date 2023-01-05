 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

How to choose the right ETF

Shruti Jain
Jan 05, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

Exchange-traded funds have become hugely popular in India as large-cap-oriented funds find it tougher to beat benchmark indices. Three key factors can help narrow the list

The Indian equity markets have been on a steady rise after the Covid hit. Consequently, the ETFs also witnessed record-breaking inflows during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a popular investing tool for many investors and have come a long way from when they started their journey in India two decades ago. The universe of ETFs has grown rapidly in the last few years.

According to the latest data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (AMFI) website, between December 2021 and September 2022, the assets under management (AUM) of ETFs jumped by around 18% to Rs 4.75 trillion. However, the AUM jumped by 207.43% from March 2020 to September 2022.

From the first ETF listing in 2002, India today has 152 ETFs listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), offering a huge array of investment choices.

With so many ETFs in the market, the question is: how do you decide which one to choose?

