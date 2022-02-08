 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How neobanks are set to disrupt the financial services space in 2022

Mukund Rao
Feb 09, 2023 / 06:38 PM IST

Traditional banks rarely allow minors to have a standalone bank accounts sans a parent or guardian - a sweet spot being filled in by youth-focused neobanks

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

With the advent of digitization in India, the financial services industry finds itself amid profound transformation and is seeing an emergence of new-age banking. The rise of digital banking and contactless payments in India has resulted in a subsequent shift towards wallets, contactless cards, digital payment apps and other financial products. While we consistently explore the need for digital literacy amongst adults, it is duly imperative for children to have an understanding of finances and banking as well. India itself has more than 200 million teenagers and young adults, making it one of the youngest markets in the world. Bloomberg News analysis discovered, India will have the world’s largest workforce by 2027, with a billion people aged between 15 and 64. Driven by the massive demand for teenagers and parents, the neo banking industry is growing exponentially.

Cash still dominates

India’s Gen Z, despite being the most tech-savvy & a digital-first generation, conduct well over 80 percent of their transactions in cash. They are underserved from a banking perspective who exclusively target the salaried class and deprioritize the young Indian population as “unprofitable”. It’s of no surprise that this segment ends up entering adulthood with little or no knowledge of personal finance. On the other hand, today’s youth are becoming financially independent a lot earlier than a few decades ago and just like other categories, they want financial products as well to be customized and personalized to their needs - and marketed to them in a simplified manner.

Neobanks are serving this segment and the year 2022 will see this space expanding exponentially with youth centric innovative offerings.