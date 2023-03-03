Five reasons why it is important for women to take charge of their finances

Women play a crucial and integral part in the development of our society. They are known to wear several important hats as a mother, daughter, spouse, sister, caregiver, business leader, family health officer and disciplinarian, among several other roles, and have incredible multitasking skills. Essentially, we may say that women tend to be a perfect balance between the yin and yang energy forces. Women are leaders everywhere, whether as a CEO of a Fortune 500 company or as a homemaker who raises her family and heads her household. However, when it comes to taking charge of financial affairs, they usually tend to take a back seat. While we do see the situation changing, this is, however, at a nascent stage.

Let us understand some key reasons why women should take charge of their financial affairs.

Future inheritors

Indian women are expected to outlive men by a minimum of a couple of years on average, according to Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament last year. This means there is a greater likelihood of women inheriting at least a portion of the family wealth. However, are women equipped and aware about the opportunities and challenges inheriting wealth can bring? While it is important that they understand the mechanism to create and manage wealth to meet their family financial goals and targets, it is equally important that they understand the nuances of estate planning to secure the future of their loved ones and themselves.

Sneha Makhija is Head of Wealth Planning, Products & Solutions, Sanctum Wealth