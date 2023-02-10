 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Catch them young! Pocket money apps set to grab Indian teens’ wallet share in 2023

Mukund Rao
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

This year will see teens getting access to UPI, which will not only bolster the adoption rate of pocket money apps but also enhance their user experience by providing them with seamless instant options for payment along with more security.

The year 2022 saw renewed growth in digital banking and contactless payments in India resulting in higher adoption of wallets, contactless cards, digital payment apps and other financial products.

Amidst all this, India’s 350 million teenagers and young adults stood out as a distinct consumer category garnering attention from youth-centric neobanks and pocket money apps targeting their age group. The fintech space specifically catering to this segment is all geared to intensify in 2023.

There are some fundamental factors which will fuel the growth of this ecosystem in the New Year. Let’s understand the dynamics behind this genesis.

Kids want to learn