Equity or debt funds, SIP is an all-weather friend

Dev Ashish
Apr 05, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

SIP is not just good to overcome volatility’s side-effects. It also helps in wealth creation, if you are a salaried and want to invest every month in equity and debt.

SIP in debt mutual fund scheme

This might come as a bit of a surprise, especially for debt fund investors. Just last month, the finance ministry abolished the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax benefits, and indexation benefits.

Despite this, debt funds are still a good option to invest. And there are few reasons. Unlike the FD taxation where interest is taxed each year, the tax liability in debt funds arises only at redemption. So you can defer (capital gains) tax liabilities for years and allow more of your invested money to compound. If that is not enough, then you can also adjust capital losses from other investments against the capital gains from debt funds. Finally, good debt funds may still give better pre-tax returns than FDs if the fund manager is able to efficiently manage duration, credit and interest rate risk.

While SIP has become a household term these days, it is mostly invested in equity funds. Debt funds are generally considered more for temporarily parking money or to make lump-sum investments.